Hilton to Channel Olympic and Rugby World Cup Fever in Aggressive French Expansion

Hilton Hotels is set for its biggest year of expansion in France – one of its key markets – with growth being fuelled by extra demand due to the country hosting the Rugby World Cup this year and Paris hosting next year’s Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Hilton is planning to open seven hotels in France this year, its largest level of new openings in a single year in the country.

The group will focus on Paris, provincial towns and cities and resort destinations and include all of its brands in its expansion, including its Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Curio Collection.

“We’re experiencing record growth in France, with 2023 set to be a historic high for hotel openings. As a key market for Hilton, we’re focusing on developing hotels in regional French towns and cities, the south coast and continued expansion in Paris. We continue to leverage our award-winning brands to grow market share and capture increased travel demand, particularly as France gets ready to host major global sporting events including the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and Rugby World Cup,” said Simon Vincent, Hilton’s executive vice president and president for Europe, the Middle East & Africa.