High Rise London Sky Pool Designed by Irish Company

You may have seen images this week of London’s new attraction, a Sky Pool suspended 35m above the ground between two luxury high rise buildings.

The vertigo-inducing pool is suspended between two 10-story residential towers in the Nine Elms neighbourhood.

It was designed by Irish-based property group Ballymore to span the 14m gap between the Embassy Gardens’ Legacy Buildings, next door to the new United States embassy building. It is for the exclusive use of residents of the luxury blocks.

The clear sides allow swimmers panoramic views of Parliament, the London Eye and the Thames.

Videos of swimmers have circulated all week on social media, with reactions ranging from “ooh I’d fancy a swim in that’ to ‘never in a million years.’