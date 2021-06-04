News

High Rise London Sky Pool Designed by Irish Company

High Rise London Sky Pool Designed by Irish Company

You may have seen images this week of London’s new attraction, a Sky Pool suspended 35m above the ground between two luxury high rise buildings.

The vertigo-inducing pool is suspended between two 10-story residential towers in the Nine Elms neighbourhood.

It was designed by Irish-based property group Ballymore to span the 14m gap between the Embassy Gardens’ Legacy Buildings, next door to the new United States embassy building. It is for the exclusive use of residents of the luxury blocks.

The clear sides allow swimmers panoramic views of Parliament, the London Eye and the Thames.

Videos of swimmers have circulated all week on social media, with reactions ranging from “ooh I’d fancy a swim in that’ to ‘never in a million years.’

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Wants Five-Year Pay Freeze From Workers

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

IATA Criticises EASA Ban on Flying into Belarus Airspace

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

Ready, Steady, Gozo: Malta Tourism Authority Launches New Webinar and Training Course

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

UK Travel Industry Reacts Angrily to Removal of Portugal from Green List

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

White House Announces Plan to Distribute 80 Million COVID-19 Doses Globally by End of June

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

MSC Adds Barcelona to MSC Grandiosa Itinerary

Fionn DavenportJune 4, 2021
Read More

ITAA Elections: Meet The Candidates – Paul Hackett

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

ITTN Launches New Jobs Section for Trade

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Details of European Itineraries for New Azamara Onward Revealed

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn