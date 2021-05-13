Hibernian and Europair to Boost European Charter Market

Irish charter-flight specialists Hibernian Airlines and brokers Europair have reached an agreement for the sale of charter flights in Europe that will boost the market for this type of travel.

Hibernian will operate two 100-seat-capacity CRJ 1000 aircraft at the Maastricht base in order to quickly meet the demand for hiring these special flights throughout the continent.

Hibernian Airlines is one of the most modern capacity providers and charter operators in Europe. The company, established in Ireland, brings in its know-how the accumulated experience of the Air Nostrum group, an airline with which it shares partners.

Europair, is a broker specialized in the sale and management of charter flights worldwide since 1994.

Both companies are confident that the development of this special flights business is foreseeable in the new market context, offering a very flexible product with customisable service.