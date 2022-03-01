Hertz to join Travel Partners Group

Hertz is the latest addition to join the Travel Partners Group.

Paul Manning, a face very familiar with the travel trade will join TPG for all their travel trade roadshows in Ireland this year.

Alan Sparling, MD of ASM Ireland & spokesperson for TPG commented. “Paul Manning is very well-liked, professional and great fun. Having HERTZ in our group will certainly bring an extra edge to our events and we are thrilled to have Paul on board.”

Paul Manning added “I am delighted to join the Travel Partners Group and look forward to catching up with agents throughout the country over the coming months for what I know will be some very fun & informative events”.

The TPG roadshows will take place in: