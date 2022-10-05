SEARCH
Heathrow to Scrap Passenger Cap by End of October

Since 12 July, the largest airport in the UK has had a capacity limit in place, allowing no more than 100,000 departing passengers per day to combat a huge increase in flight cancellations, delays and baggage incidents as travel gets back on its feet.

The cap was originally due to end on 11 September, but the airport announced in August it would be continued until 29 October to ease the pressure ahead of mid-term breaks.

Speaking about the success of the capacity limit, a spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said: “Our focus has always been on removing the cap as quickly as possible—but we will only do so if we are confident that adding in more passengers will not erode the service levels that the cap has secured.”

After the cap is lifted, Heathrow will keep separate restrictions which prevent airlines from making changes or additions at peak periods, as well as introduce an emergency measure used to limit capacity for shorter periods which the airport will be able to implement in case of severe disruption.

This comes as Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport confirmed it would extend its passenger cap until at least the end of March next year, which the airport noted airlines were “not happy” about.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
