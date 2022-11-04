SEARCH
Heathrow Strikes Could Cause Disruption to World Cup Flights

Emer Roche
Striking workers at Heathrow Airport could disrupt travel for fans in the run-up to the World Cup finals this month.

The trade union, Unite said 700 workers employed at Dnata and Menzies at Heathrow, are in pay disputes and threatening strikes for three days starting from 18 November.

“The strike action will particularly affect Qatar Airways, which has scheduled an additional 10 flights a week during the World Cup”, a Unite union official said.

Other airlines could be ‘‘heavily’’ impacted including Virgin Atlantic, Cathay-Pacific and Emirates.

Unite said Dnata had offered a 5% increase, and Menzies between 2% and 6%.

