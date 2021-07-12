News

Heathrow Chaos as Staff Forced to Isolate

Heathrow Chaos as Staff Forced to Isolate

Heathrow passengers were looking at queues of up to two-and-a-half hours as Terminal 5 was forced to deal with a staff shortage due to possible COVID exposure.

Up to 120 staff were told to stay home and isolate by NHS Track and Trace in what has been dubbed a ‘pingdemic.’

Passengers took to social media to complain about the ‘total chaos’ at the airport.

It was initially unclear why staff hadn’t shown up for work, with some employees claiming that security staff had not shown up because of last night’s Euros football final.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We’re currently experiencing some passenger congestion in Terminal 5 departures.

“Our teams are working hard to get passengers away on their journeys and we hope to have the congestion cleared as quickly as possible. Passengers are reminded that face coverings are mandatory inside the airport.”

It was later confirmed that the staff shortages were down to staff being pinged by the track-and-trace app.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Government Approves €10m Cork Runway Reconstruction

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Manchester Airport to Open New Terminal This Week

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Ireland Now Has one of the World’s Fastest Vaccination Rates

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turismo Lanzarote

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Malta Tightens Restrictions to Only Admit Vaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Looking to Recruit 2000 New Pilots

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Canaries Want to Impose a Curfew

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Branson Blasts Off Into Space

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

‘What We Fear is the Sound of Silence’ – the Long Shadow Cast over Shannon as Aer Lingus Stays Away

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn