Heathrow Bosses Defend Passenger Cap By Saying it Has Reduced Flight Disruption

Heathrow Airport bosses have defended their controversial move to temporarily limit the daily number of passengers passing through the airport to 100,000, saying flight disruptions have stabilised as a result and passengers are seeing less upheaval and delays.

“Passengers are seeing better, more reliable journeys since the introduction of the demand cap,” Heathrow Airport chief executive, John Holland-Kaye said.

John Holland-Kaye

Heathrow, Amsterdam and other European airports have put caps on daily passenger numbers in a bid to limit congestion, delays and disruption as the post-Covid surge in travel demand outweighs available resources at airports, which are suffering from significant staff shortages.

Although some bodies – including airline industry group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – have criticised such moves, airports have said they have helped.

Heathrow – one of the largest airports in Europe, and one of the worst affected by the summer travel chaos – said its passenger cap has “delivered improvements to passenger experience, with fewer last-minute flight cancellations”.

It said it is also conducting a review into ground handling capacity – with 1,300 extra workers having been hired, while security is back to pre-Covid levels.