SEARCH
HomeNewsHeathrow Blames Viral TikTok Videos for Delays to Wheelchair Users
News

Heathrow Blames Viral TikTok Videos for Delays to Wheelchair Users

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow Airport, has said that passengers are making travel chaos at the London airport worse by faking disabilities.

Speaking on Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC) Radio yesterday, Mr Holland-Kaye said a ‘travel hack‘ that spread on TikTok encouraged travellers to pretend to be injured or disabled to claim wheelchair assistance at the airport.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye

A video showing a passenger skipping queues at Ibiza Airport, Spain, by feigning injury to get a wheelchair has been viewed 2.5 million times on TikTok.

When asked why some legitimately disabled passengers had recently faced delays, he said, “Some of this is because people are using the wheelchair support to try to get fast-tracked through the airport. That is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing. We need to protect that for the people who most need help.”

Mr Holland-Kaye added that about half of arriving passengers who request assistance only do so once they are on the plane.

He advised people who ”really need the service” to let Heathrow know “well in advance so we can make sure there are enough people there to meet your needs”.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleThree is a Magic Number – Especially with Etihad

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie