Heathrow Airport and Emirates Release Joint Statement

Emirates Airlines has agreed to cap sales on flights out of London Heathrow airport until mid-August after the airport asked carriers to scale back on numbers.

Emirates agreed that the airline is willing to work with the airport to help control the situation over the next two weeks after initially rejecting the airport’s request.

In a joint statement, Emirates and Heathrow said they had come to an agreement.

“Emirates agreed the airline was ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next two weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer,” said Emirates Airlines President Sir Tim Clark and Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye.

Heathrow Airport CEO, John Holland-Kaye.

As reported by ITTN on Friday, Emirates had originally rejected Heathrow’s requests to make capacity cuts at short notice, with the carrier saying the demands were ‘unreasonable and unacceptable’.

In the meantime, Emirates flights from Heathrow operate as scheduled and ticketed passengers may travel as booked.