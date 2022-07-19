SEARCH
Heat Closes Luton Airport Causing Ryanair Diversions

Flights, including several Ryanair routes, were suspended at Luton Airport yesterday due to a runway defect caused by Monday’s high temperatures.

While there were four flights to and from Dublin Airport to Luton Monday evening, a Ryanair spokesperson said none of these had been affected.

“We sincerely apologise to affected customers for any inconvenience caused due to this runway defect at London Luton Airport which is entirely beyond Ryanair’s control,” said a spokesperson for Ryanair.

London Luton airport halted operations on Monday afternoon to repair the runway. “Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified.” Luton Airport said in a statement.

Train cancellations in the UK also started to amass yesterday afternoon, as speed limits were affected by midday temperatures rising to 30 degrees.

Network Rail, the infrastructure management company for most of UK rail, said passengers should consider using the railway on Monday and Tuesday only if absolutely necessary, and, if travelling, they should carry water and be prepared for much longer journeys.

