Health Minister Suggests Masks Should be Worn on Public Transport this Winter but will not be Mandatory

Travellers should wear masks on buses, trains, and trams, in anticipation of an expected surge in covid cases this winter, but they will not be mandatory, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly

A new campaign suggesting people wear masks on public transport is expected in the coming weeks.

Last week, a Department of Health report said legislation was being prepared for the potential reintroduction of some covid public health measures “in certain circumstances” as a precaution.

Ten European countries have issued recent recommendations on the use of face coverings on public transport but Mr Donnelly emphasised that this will not be mandatory.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said on Sunday he was “strongly advising people” to wear masks on public transport.