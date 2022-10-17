SEARCH
Health Minister Suggests Masks Should be Worn on Public Transport this Winter but will not be Mandatory

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Travellers should wear masks on buses, trains, and trams, in anticipation of an expected surge in covid cases this winter, but they will not be mandatory, according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly

A new campaign suggesting people wear masks on public transport is expected in the coming weeks.

Last week, a Department of Health report said legislation was being prepared for the potential reintroduction of some covid public health measures “in certain circumstances” as a precaution.

Ten European countries have issued recent recommendations on the use of face coverings on public transport but Mr Donnelly emphasised that this will not be mandatory.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said on Sunday he was “strongly advising people” to wear masks on public transport.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
