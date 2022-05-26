SEARCH
Hays Travel and Intrepid Take On Toubkal Challenge Together

By Emer Roche
The teams from Hays Travel and Intrepid are to climb North Africa’s highest mountain to raise money for charity in September. The group of 16 which includes Hays Travel’s Chief Operating Officer Jonathon Woodall-Johnston and Intrepid CEO James Thornton, will summit Mount Toubkal with the operator’s expert crew and guides.

They will be fundraising for both the Hays Travel Foundation, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds reach their potential, and The Intrepid Foundation, which supports vulnerable communities around the world.

“Although in this country our lives are relatively back to normal, the pandemic is continuing to have an impact on vulnerable communities around the world. We are excited to be joining forces with Hays Travel to raise much needed funds for people in need. Hays is a highly-valued partner of ours and we’re looking forward to giving their team a real Intrepid experience!,” said Zina Bencheikh, managing director EMEA of Intrepid.

The group are hoping to raise £5,000 and have set up a fundraising page. 

https://justgiving.com/hays-travelfoundation

