SEARCH
HomeNewsHays Travel and Intrepid Raise €17,000 on Toubkal Charity Trek 
News

Hays Travel and Intrepid Raise €17,000 on Toubkal Charity Trek 

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
6

Teams from Hays Travel and Intrepid have successfully climbed the highest mountain in North Africa and raised a total of £15,000 (€17,000) for charity. 

On a trip sponsored by the Moroccan National Tourist Office, the group summited Mount Toubkal with the assistance of Intrepid’s expert guides and crew.  

The funds will go to the Hays Foundation, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds reach their potential, and Education for All, a charity supported by the Intrepid Foundation that helps girls in the Atlas Mountains continue their education.  

Dame Irene Hays was so moved by the project during her visit that she pledged to support three girls from EFA and invited them to embark on a three-month internship at Hays’ Sunderland headquarters.  

She said: “It was a wonderful experience to be able to go along and support the team on this challenge. I am so proud of them all. It was also incredibly humbling and inspiring to see the work done at the Education for All project in the Atlas Mountains. I’m looking forward to welcoming three of the girls to Sunderland.” 

Zina Bencheikh, managing director EMEA for Intrepid, said: “It was a pleasure to host the team from Hays in Morocco. Everyone did incredibly well not only to summit Toubkal, but to smash the original target of £5,000 and raise much-needed funds for both charities. It was particularly special to visit Education For All – meeting the girls and the house mothers is always a memorable and moving experience. Thank you to the Moroccan National Tourism Office for your help in making this trip possible.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleITTN Awards 2022 – Last Chance to Vote!
Next articleSki Club of Ireland Kicks off Season in Style, with Alpine Fest

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie