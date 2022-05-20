Havila Castor- the World’s Most Sustainable Ship, Sets Off on her Maiden Voyage

Havila Voyages newest ship, Havila Castor docked in Bergen for the first time earlier this month. The ship had sailed in from Turkey.

“This is a milestone for our shipping company, and it was great to see the beautiful Havila Castor arrive here to Bergen”, said Bent Martinin, CEO of Havila Voyages.

It has since set off on her first round voyage along the classic Norwegian coastal route from Bergen to Kirkenes.

Havila Castor, together with her sister ship Havila Capella, is a state-of-the-art ship, with technical features that make her the most environmentally friendly ship that has ever sailed the classic coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes. The ship’s propulsion is a combination of natural gas (LNG) and a battery pack of 6.1 megawatt hours (MWh), the world’s largest battery pack on a passenger ship. Havila Voyages has invested around NOK 500 million to make the ships as environmentally friendly as possible with the technology available.

Next month, Havila Castor will be writing history when she becomes the first ever passenger ship to sail into the Geirangerfjord purely on battery, silently and emission-free.

Havila Voyages’ new coastal cruise ships are decorated with Norwegian furniture in a classic Nordic design. The food on board reflects the areas you sail through, and our guests can enjoy the beautiful Norwegian coast through large windows that let in nature and show off the changing weather and light. In addition, passengers will sleep well in large and modern cabins.