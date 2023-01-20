Have you Signed up to The Travel Directory?

The Travel Directory was created as Irish travel agents’ online one-stop-shop for all trade contact details, webinars, posters and videos to download and share with customers, not to mention lots of great competitions and incentives!

With more and more agents re-joining the industry, as well as brand new agents joining it, our aim is to make it as easy as possible for our travel agent friends to brush up on knowledge of the latest routes from various airlines, new ship launches and insurance policy updates.

The Travel Directory is user friendly and easily allows the agent to download offers and webinars to share with the team, and find those all important trade contact details.

All you have to do is click the Travel Directory link on the ITTN.IE homepage, sign up with you travel agent email address and you’re good to go!

Suppliers who would like some more information about premium membership, please contact [email protected]

As the number of suppliers signing up as Premium Members grows, so too does the content!

We are thrilled to have Blue Insurance, MSC Cruises, TAP Air, the Lux Collective, Royal Caribbean, APT Travel Marvel, Accident & General, British Airways, Royal Caribbean, Hertz, Bedsonline and Silversea onboard as Premium Sponsors, so stay tuned for lots of great recorded webinars, offers, videos and images to share on your social channels.