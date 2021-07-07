Have You Booked for the ITTN Awards?

Have you booked your space yet?

The ITTN Awards are back on the 2nd of December and will be bigger and better than ever, with brand new award categories and lots of fun.

Categories

New – Travel Agency of the Year

Best Agency – Cruise

Best Agency – Longhaul

Best Agency – Ski

Best Agency – Sun

Best Agency – Overall

New – Ireland

Best Hotel

Best Tourist Board

Best Experience

Best Irish Attraction

Destination and Tourist Boards Category

Best Tourist Board – Europe

Best Tourist Board – International

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Technology and Transport Category

Best Carhire

Best Technology Provider

Best Irish Airport

Best Ferry Company

Airline Category

Best Airline to Europe

Best Airline to America

Best Airline Worldwide

Best Airline – Business Class

Cruise, Tour Category

Best Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise

Best Escorted / Adventure Tour

Tour Operator, Insurance and Accommodation Category

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Longhaul Operator

Best Accommodation Provider

Best Insurance Provider

So mark these details in your diary:

When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm

2 December, 2021 at 7pm Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

We are almost 70% sold out for this event so make sure to secure your place or table now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]