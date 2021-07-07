Have You Booked for the ITTN Awards?

Have you booked your space yet?
The ITTN Awards are back on the 2nd of December and will be bigger and better than ever, with brand new award categories and lots of fun.
Categories
New – Travel Agency of the Year
Best Agency – Cruise
Best Agency – Longhaul
Best Agency – Ski
Best Agency – Sun
Best Agency – Overall
New – Ireland
Best Hotel
Best Tourist Board
Best Experience
Best Irish Attraction
Destination and Tourist Boards Category
Best Tourist Board – Europe
Best Tourist Board – International
Best Destination – Europe
Best Destination – Worldwide
Technology and Transport Category
Best Carhire
Best Technology Provider
Best Irish Airport
Best Ferry Company
Airline Category
Best Airline to Europe
Best Airline to America
Best Airline Worldwide
Best Airline – Business Class
Cruise, Tour Category
Best Cruise
Best Luxury Cruise
Best River Cruise
Best Escorted / Adventure Tour
Tour Operator, Insurance and Accommodation Category
Best Sun Tour Operator
Best Longhaul Operator
Best Accommodation Provider
Best Insurance Provider
So mark these details in your diary:
- When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm
- Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4
We are almost 70% sold out for this event so make sure to secure your place or table now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]
