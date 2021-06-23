News

Hard Rock Turns 50 & Signs Lionel Messi

Hard Rock Turns 50 & Signs Lionel Messi

Hard Rock International is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations by signing a new partnership with Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona and Argentina footballer, who many believe is the greatest player of all time, will serve as brand ambassador until 2026.

This is the first time that Hard Rock had partnered with an athlete.

“I am honoured to partner with such a renowned brand as Hard Rock, and even more so at this historic moment – its 50th anniversary!” said the usually taciturn Lionel Messi.

“Sports and music are an integral part of my life, a perfect combination between my profession and my leisure time.

Uniting both is a great success, and I am very happy that they have counted on me for this special outcome. It is an honour to be the first athlete to partner with a brand who has a history of teaming with music legends.”

To mark the occasion, Hard Rock has unveiled a new collection of merchandise inspired by Messi.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN – What do You Want to Know?

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Register Now for AVIAREPS UK & Ireland’s Virtual Travel Fair

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Travelport Introduces New APIs with Next-Generation Retailing and Exchange Capabilities

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Covid-19 Cost Aer Lingus €1bn in lost Profits and Cash Burn, Says Chief Executive

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

US Added to EU Safe List

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

ANITA Joins in Travel Day of Action

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

What Makes Dublin Airport’s Twitter Account Tick?

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Criticises Government’s Delayed Rollout of Vaccination Certs

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Finnair Expands Juneyao Air Partnership

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn