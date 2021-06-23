Hard Rock Turns 50 & Signs Lionel Messi

Hard Rock International is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations by signing a new partnership with Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona and Argentina footballer, who many believe is the greatest player of all time, will serve as brand ambassador until 2026.

This is the first time that Hard Rock had partnered with an athlete.

“I am honoured to partner with such a renowned brand as Hard Rock, and even more so at this historic moment – its 50th anniversary!” said the usually taciturn Lionel Messi.

“Sports and music are an integral part of my life, a perfect combination between my profession and my leisure time.

Uniting both is a great success, and I am very happy that they have counted on me for this special outcome. It is an honour to be the first athlete to partner with a brand who has a history of teaming with music legends.”

To mark the occasion, Hard Rock has unveiled a new collection of merchandise inspired by Messi.