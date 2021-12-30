Happy Xacobeo 2022 from Galicia Tourist Board

The Galicia Tourism Board would like to invite everyone to a fantastic act taking place in Santiago de Compostela to welcome the new Xacobeo 2022.

The event will take place on Friday 31st December at 5:15pm and will end at 5:50pm (Dublin time). The event will be streaming live and will be available here.

There will be amazing performances by Carlos Nuñez, the world-famous bagpiper and flutist from Galicia, and the Royal Band of Bagpipes of Pontevedra. As well as an spectacular video mapping of the facade of the Holy Gate of the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.