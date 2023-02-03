Happy Valley Tour Starts Ahead of Last-Ever Show

The JG Travel Group has launched a new coach tour themed around the popular BBC hit Happy Valley.

JG Travel Group plans to cash in on the crime drama’s last-ever episode due to air on Sunday at 9pm on BBC1.

The five-day Yorkshire’s Happy Valley and Bronte Steam tour includes a visit to some of the most notable Happy Valley filming locations, including Upper Calder Valley, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Halifax.

The tour can be booked through Just Go! Holidays and National Holidays.

”We’ve created this new tour in time for the finale on Sunday and hope that agents will use the hype around the show as an opportunity to generate sales,” said Product Director Joanna Roberts.

Tours depart on 19 June, 17 July, 28 August and 25 September and cost from €380.

The price includes return coach travel from selected pickup points in the north and the Midlands, four nights’ accommodation with breakfast and dinner, the Happy Valley Locations tour, an excursion to Keighley and Haworth plus the heritage train journey.