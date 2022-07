To each and every travel agent out there, this is your day. We know how hard you work.

Many of us have worked that front counter, dealt with every random request, chased that booking, found that flight, saved that holiday, rebooked, rerouted, reminded and rejoiced with that customer when they’ve had the time of their lives, or got there for that special moment or important event.

This is your day. May every customer who walks through that door have a smile on their face!

Love from the ITTN team