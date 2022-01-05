Happy New Year from ITAA Benevolent Fund

As the New Year rolls in, the ITAA Benevolent Fund is here to help.

The New Year will hopefully bring health and happiness to all, but for some things will continue to be difficult.

The ITAA Benevolent Fund is here to help and can offer financial relief to those who are currently working or have previously worked for an ITAA member. This can range from it’s rent arrears, electricity/ gas bills or food vouchers.

As an owner/manager, the group would appreciate assistance in ensuring staff and colleagues (past and present) in the trade are aware of the help available to them at this time.

For more information, please visit the website or a closed Facebook Group.

Please don’t struggle alone this Christmas – ITAA are here to help in the strictest of confidence.

Contact one of the following trustees to discuss your situation and the help: