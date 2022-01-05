Happy New Year from ITAA Benevolent Fund

As the New Year rolls in, the ITAA Benevolent Fund is here to help.
The New Year will hopefully bring health and happiness to all, but for some things will continue to be difficult.
The ITAA Benevolent Fund is here to help and can offer financial relief to those who are currently working or have previously worked for an ITAA member. This can range from it’s rent arrears, electricity/ gas bills or food vouchers.
As an owner/manager, the group would appreciate assistance in ensuring staff and colleagues (past and present) in the trade are aware of the help available to them at this time.
For more information, please visit the website or a closed Facebook Group.
Please don’t struggle alone this Christmas – ITAA are here to help in the strictest of confidence.
Contact one of the following trustees to discuss your situation and the help:
- Audrey Headon – Email:[email protected] | Mobile: 087 284 7067
- Bepi Gaidoni – Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 087 742 7853
- Barry Walsh – Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 083 098 6756
- Frances Grogan – Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 087 241 5317
- Maria Dilworth – Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 086 826 0027
- Sharon Jordan – Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 086 782 3911
- Carrie Day – Email:[email protected] | Mobile: 083 064 9722
- Des Abbott – Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 087 237 9070