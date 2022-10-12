Happy Dia de la Hispanidad – Spain Celebrates National Day

ITTN was honoured to be in attendance at a reception at the Spanish Ambassador’s residence in Dublin to mark Spain’s National Day.

While a time of celebration for Spain, this year’s day is also bittersweet for Ireland – as it marks the farewell of His Excellency Ildefonso Castro as Ambassador of Spain to Ireland. He has been a true friend of Ireland during his time in office.

The National Day of Spain – or Dia de la Hispanidad – is the day of celebration on which the Spanish people commemorate the country’s history, recognise and appreciate achievements, reconfirm their commitment to the nation’s future. The day celebrates unity and fraternity, and also shows Spain’s ties with the international community.