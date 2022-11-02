SEARCH
Hablo is Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Irish Agents at their Christmas Event in Dublin

By Emer Roche
Hablo is launching their ‘Unplugged VIP Agent Event’ where Irish agents can network with
their sponsors to find out all their latest updates while enjoying an evening of live music, food,
drinks, and unmissable prizes!

We’re super-excited to be running our next ‘Hablo Unplugged’ VIP reward event in Dublin just
before Christmas, so Irish agents can network with our amazing sponsors and enjoy a fun-filled
evening during the festive period.” said Russell Meara, Hablo’s Managing Director.

Agents can register to attend the free travel industry event by emailing [email protected] or registering at the following link – https://forms.office.com/r/swEhq6euLY

What: Hablo Unplugged Christmas VIP Agent Event
Where: Xico, 143 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2
When: Thursday 15th December from 6 pm

Hablo is the social media platform dedicated to the travel and tourism industry that allows
agents to reconnect with destinations, hotels, airlines and global suppliers around the world.
Agents can stay up to date with their latest developments and be rewarded for engaging in
their trade educational campaigns including webinars, events and sales incentives.

