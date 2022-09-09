SEARCH
HomeNewsH10 Hotels Opens First Property in Malaga
News

H10 Hotels Opens First Property in Malaga

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
6

Catalonia’s H10 Hotels group – well-known to Canary Islands visitors – has expanded further in Spain, with its first hotel in Malaga.

The 4-star, 138-bedroom H10 Croma Malaga is located in the heart of Malaga city centre and features an array of restaurants, bars, meeting rooms and a gym.

It also has a rooftop swimming pool, offering panoramic views of the city and the Andalusian coastline.

H10 is targeting growth in southern Europe, having recently opened its second hotel in Rome. The Barcelona-headquartered group will, by the end of this year, have 67 hotels – covering a combined 16,500 bedrooms – in 23 destinations in 8 countries.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleTUI Ireland is Hiring

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie