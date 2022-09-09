H10 Hotels Opens First Property in Malaga

Catalonia’s H10 Hotels group – well-known to Canary Islands visitors – has expanded further in Spain, with its first hotel in Malaga.

The 4-star, 138-bedroom H10 Croma Malaga is located in the heart of Malaga city centre and features an array of restaurants, bars, meeting rooms and a gym.

It also has a rooftop swimming pool, offering panoramic views of the city and the Andalusian coastline.

H10 is targeting growth in southern Europe, having recently opened its second hotel in Rome. The Barcelona-headquartered group will, by the end of this year, have 67 hotels – covering a combined 16,500 bedrooms – in 23 destinations in 8 countries.