Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Appearance on Celebrity Cruises for Goop at Sea

Earlier this year, Celebrity Cruises announced ‘Goop at Sea’, an exclusive partnership with Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow, which also sees Gwyneth in the role of Celebrity Cruises’ Well-Being Advisor.

‘Goop at Sea’ is a bespoke wellness experience which offers a series of transformative experiences and sessions curated and led by Goop’s wellness practitioners.

The nine-night Italian Riviera & France sailing departed from Barcelona on 24th September and anchored in Rome, Italy, to welcome guests for the never before seen programme on the ship.

Only a few short days after her 50th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow hosted an interview on the ship with Ellen Vora, MD, and answered some of the audience’s burning questions.

Mind, Body and Soul Sessions were led by Goop experts Isaac Boots, Jennifer Freed and Dr Ellen Vora, including meditations, fitness sessions and other wellness activities.

Guests also enjoyed nourishment from the inside out through exclusive pop-up experiences including tastings, product trials and massages, and received Goop-curated gifts and surprises.

Ms Paltrow and the Goop team supported Celebrity Cruises with curated innovative wellness offerings for Celebrity’s ships including on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom detox smoothie and fitness tools for guests of AquaClass® staterooms, and a fully-immersive next-level wellness experience.

On Celebrity Beyond, this is taken even further with Aqua Sky Suites featuring floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private verandas, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities.