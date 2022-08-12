Guernsey Hotel Occupancy 10% Higher Than 2019

More people are staying in Guernsey hotels compared to the summer of 2019, helping the tourism industry recover and thrive.

Hotel occupancy is 10% higher than in 2019 and is expected to rise further towards the end of the summer season.

The previous time Visit Guernsey looked at data provided by accommodation suppliers, they discovered that the occupancy average reached a peak of 76% in June.

Fresh data informs that June’s average in 2022 was 79.6% and increased even further to 82% in July.

These figures are continuing to rise throughout the summer of 2022, despite travel difficulties in many areas.

Deputy Neil Inder, Committee for Economic Development said: “While this season the tourism industry is continuing to recover from the pandemic, and continues to see the impacts of the increased global economic uncertainty, the actual occupancy for August is currently 85% which is predicted to rise to 89% over the month.”

Visit Guernsey is working hard to encourage more people to the island, focusing on young people and new markets.

You can fly to Guernsey direct from Dublin with Aurigny and be there in a little over one hour.