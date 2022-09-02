SEARCH
Growth in Global Dental Tourism Market to Reach €6.71bn

As more countries include dental plans in their regular insurance coverage, the consequent rise in insurance premiums drives patients to look elsewhere for treatment providers.

According to data from Fortune Business Insights, the value of global dental tourism will hit US$ 6.7 /€6.71 billion in 2022.

Additionally, rising awareness regarding periodontics and endodontics treatment and increasing invisible orthodontics trends is expected to fuel market growth.

North Americans and Europeans alike are choosing Turkey as their destination of choice.

Data compiled by International Health Services reveals that Turkish health tourism is gathering pace. In 2021, the total number of health-related visits was just over 642,000, but that number has already breached 586,000 visitors in the first half of 2022 alone.

Doguhan Berber, Director of Business Development at Istanbul-based Dentasay Oral and Dental Polyclinic said, ”We’re seeing that coercive procedures particularly in European countries, combined with failures to pay out under insurance policies, have led patients to seek out better terms for treatment abroad, and this is an opportunity for Turkish providers like us that have proven expertise in this area. Combining 15 years of experience with a presence in more than 20 countries, we provide our services in more than ten languages to patients from Europe and North America.”

