Group Trips Simplified with New JetBlue App

American airline JetBlue has just moved the dial on group travel apps.

Troupe, a free app to make planning group trips a simple and collective effort has just been unveiled.

The app, designed by the airline’s subsidiary, JetBlue Travel Products, allows multiple parties to build the idea of a group trip together, eliminating the need to have one person run the whole thing (or worse, several travellers vying for control over the trip).

“Anyone who has organized a vacation with a group of friends or family knows that getting everyone to agree on details can take the fun out of travel planning,” Andres Barry, president of JetBlue Travel Products, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Specifically, travellers can use the app to collectively pick dates, destinations, accommodations, and activities as a group — all in a single place that’s not an ever-ringing group text or a messy mass email thread.

Individual parties can suggest ideas for different parts of the itinerary, including sharing links and videos, for everything from hotels and Airbnbs to restaurants or tours. Once suggestions are made, everyone can leave comments to provide feedback on others’ ideas. Eventually, the group can make the final selection for all the trip’s details in a democratic fashion via a voting function.

Lastly, once everything is locked in, RSVPs for the trip can be managed right in the app, and everyone can keep an eye on the itinerary in one easy-to-access place.