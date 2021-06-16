Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

Greg Norman and Sandals Resorts International announced today that the renowned golf pro will serve as the Global Golf Ambassador for all of Sandals Resorts’ premier golf destinations spanning three islands including including Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, The Bahamas; Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia; Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate in St. Lucia and Sandals Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

In his new and expanded role, Norman will appear in strategic marketing campaigns for Sandals Resorts across print, digital and social media, as well as through personal appearances and special events for the Luxury Included® resort company and its golf destinations.

He will also serve in an advisory role and provide tactical direction for the niche golf and travel market to bring world-class golfing experiences to Sandals Resorts for players at every skill level.

“It is almost unheard of for one hotelier to have so many premier and exotic pieces of Caribbean real estate, prime for world-class golf courses, catering to guests from all over the world,” said Norman.

“Already renowned as the name behind the world’s only five-star luxury included resorts, I am confident that our expanded partnership will amplify the Sandals Resorts golf experience and further set them apart. “

An Incredible Partner

“Greg Norman is an incredible partner who understands and shares our philosophy of consistently delivering more than the customer expects,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“For many travellers, golf is the reason for the holiday, but even for those new to the game, our partnership with Greg and his team ensures that guests of Sandals’ golf resorts across the Caribbean enjoy an incredible, world-class experience.”

Most recently, Greg Norman Golf Course Design (GNGCD) has collaborated with Sandals Resorts to completely redesign Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

The remastered 18-hole, par 71 championship caliber layout boasts 7,000+ yards of dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens backdropped by the lush Caribbean vegetation of St. Lucia and the island’s remarkable natural beauty.

“We can hardly wait to unveil the extraordinary transformation that has taken place at Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club at Cap Estate. Our plans include an official ribbon cutting in late Summer to commemorate this remarkable design project,” Stewart continued.

Sandals Golf Courses

Sandals is home to four golf courses across three islands within the Caribbean, including two Greg Norman-designed championship courses:

Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course (Great Exuma, Bahamas) Located directly on property at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort and designed by World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, this award-winning golf course preserves the landscape’s pristine beauty and natural barriers and is recognised as one of the most scenic ocean-side golf courses in the Caribbean. From 2017-2020, the resort’s championship golf course proudly served as host of “The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay,” a PGA-sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour event.

Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate (Gros Islet, Saint Lucia) The all-new Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate features a complete tee-to-green redesign with remarkable backdrops, dramatic elevation changes and lush tropical vegetation that can only be found in St. Lucia. The 18-hole par 71 design is rich in shot-making variety, offering a course that’s both fun and challenging for Sandals guests and the club members alike. The Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate marks the second course designed by GNGCD in the Sandals portfolio.

Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc (Castries, Saint Lucia) This sporty 9-hole golf course is nestled in a picturesque valley surrounded by lush, villa-studded hills. Measuring only 3,141 yards, this course challenges you to sharpen your club-selection skills and several holes demand laser-like accuracy to chart their tunnel-tight layout.

Sandals Golf & Country Club (Ocho Rios, Jamaica) Consistently ranked amongst the best in Jamaica, the course rises over 700 feet above sea level and meanders through a rolling landscape offering sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea and majestic mountain range. Complimentary 15-minute transfers are available for Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation guests.