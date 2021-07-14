News

Green Skies Ahead for Aer Lingus as EU Digital Covid Certificates Land

After 16 long months Aer Lingus has begun actively advertising its European route map ahead of the re-opening of international travel on 19 July and the widespread distribution of the EU Digital Covid Certificates.

The carrier has begun promoting its 38 destinations across Europe and says it has seen an uplift in on-line searches to the sun holiday hotspots of Spain, Greece, Portugal and Croatia in particular, for July, August and September 2021.

Reid Moody, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “All of us at Aer Lingus are really looking forward to welcoming as many customers as possible back on board and reuniting our customers with their loved ones over the coming weeks and months.

“We believe that the increase in on-line searches we have recently seen to European cities are those planning to visit friends and relatives. We have also seen strong interest in travel to some of our leading holiday destinations as customers book a much-needed getaway.

“Aer Lingus’s flexible booking policy is one of the most competitive in the Irish market. All Aer Lingus customers can change their booking up to two hours before they are due to take off without incurring a change fee on any fare type.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

