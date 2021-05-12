News

Greek Tourism & Aegean Join Forces to Promote ‘Sunshine Discount’

Greek Tourism & Aegean Join Forces to Promote ‘Sunshine Discount’

The Greek National Tourism Organisation and AEGEAN Airlines have come together to promote Greek tourism abroad, through a new ad campaign called “Sunshine Discount.”

The campaign, which highlights Greece’s hot summer weather and the multiple opportunities for outdoor activities and experiences, looks to target visitors in 10 European markets. It is the fourth year in which the two organisations have collaborated on a tourism campaign.

Marina Spyridaki, AEGEAN Corporate Affairs Manager said: “The Greek sun, the climate, and the friendly atmosphere become the catalysts of a memorable experience and our unique offers create an additional strong motive. We have the commitment, the optimism and the anticipation to fly everyone, once more, to their beloved Greek destinations.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Cathal Teague from Trailfinders

Allie SheehanMay 11, 2021
Read More

What Will Dublin Airport be Like Next Time You Travel Through It?

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Congratulations Mamma Fairy; You’re Going to Dublin Zoo as a Competition Winner!

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

easyJet Holidays Reiterates Commitment and Support to Travel Agent Partners in Northern Ireland

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Warned Government over Mandatory Hotel Quarantine Checks

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021 – Send in Your Photos!

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Emirates to Showcase Premium Economy Seats for First Time at ATM

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Expedia Releases First-Ever Quarterly Travel Trend Report

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus and Emerald Poised to Sign Regional Deal

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn