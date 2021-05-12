Greek Tourism & Aegean Join Forces to Promote ‘Sunshine Discount’

The Greek National Tourism Organisation and AEGEAN Airlines have come together to promote Greek tourism abroad, through a new ad campaign called “Sunshine Discount.”

The campaign, which highlights Greece’s hot summer weather and the multiple opportunities for outdoor activities and experiences, looks to target visitors in 10 European markets. It is the fourth year in which the two organisations have collaborated on a tourism campaign.

Marina Spyridaki, AEGEAN Corporate Affairs Manager said: “The Greek sun, the climate, and the friendly atmosphere become the catalysts of a memorable experience and our unique offers create an additional strong motive. We have the commitment, the optimism and the anticipation to fly everyone, once more, to their beloved Greek destinations.”