Greece to Remove All Travel Restrictions

Greece is set to remove all Covid-related travel restrictions on the 2nd of May. Greece joins the list of European countries that have scrapped the travel restrictions which includes the likes of the Czech Republic, Sweden and Cyprus.

Greece expects high numbers of visitors this year, with officials predicting revenues reaching 80% of 2019 levels, a record year before the pandemic brought travel to a halt.

Measures to be removed include vaccine certificates, recovery certificates and the requirement to wear masks in indoor public places from next month.