Greece Relaxing Covid Rules in Time for Tourist Season

Holiday makers dying to get to Greece will be delighted to hear that after some confusion, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) has confirmed that all entry restrictions will be lifted. Travellers will no longer be required to provide a negative Covid test, vaccination proof or a recovery cert.

Inland, there will be no further need to carry a ‘Covid pass’ to shops or tourist destinations.

“As of May 1, travellers visiting Greece will no longer need to show proof of Covid vaccination or a recovery certificate or a negative Covid test” said a spokesperson for GNTO.

However mask-wearing is to continue indoors until June 01.