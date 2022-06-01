SEARCH
HomeNewsGreece Relaxes Rules on Masks in Indoor Public Spaces as of Today
News

Greece Relaxes Rules on Masks in Indoor Public Spaces as of Today

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
8

As of today, masks will no longer need to be worn in indoor public spaces throughout Greece, including taxis, museums and restaurants.

This will be welcome news to the many people looking forward to experiencing the beauty of Greece and its islands this summer.

However, masks will continue to be a requirement on public transport. “Mandatory mask-wearing remains in hospitals, nursing homes and urban transport like buses, the metro and trams,” said Greece’s health minister Thanos Plevris.

The move comes follows the EU’s decision to remove mandatory face coverings in airports and on European flights from 16 May 2022.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleLunch Celebrating Czech Traditions – Returning to the Roots
Next articleElvis Impersonators Could be Banned from Performing Weddings in Las Vegas

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie