Greece Relaxes Rules on Masks in Indoor Public Spaces as of Today

As of today, masks will no longer need to be worn in indoor public spaces throughout Greece, including taxis, museums and restaurants.

This will be welcome news to the many people looking forward to experiencing the beauty of Greece and its islands this summer.

However, masks will continue to be a requirement on public transport. “Mandatory mask-wearing remains in hospitals, nursing homes and urban transport like buses, the metro and trams,” said Greece’s health minister Thanos Plevris.

The move comes follows the EU’s decision to remove mandatory face coverings in airports and on European flights from 16 May 2022.