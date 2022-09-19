Greece Confirms Plan to Keep Holiday Season Going to End of Year

Greece has formally launched plans to remain open for sun-seeking holidaymakers through to the end of this year, following a surge in post-Covid international tourist interest in the country.

While this has been flagged already, as previously reported by ITTN last month, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis formally confirmed the plan at the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair last week.

The country has seen one of its best summer holiday seasons ever, with visitor numbers clocking up towards 33 million people, comfortably eclipsing pre-Covid levels.

Greece will now extend its summer tourist season beyond the traditional end in October into November and into the remainder of the winter.

The country has also actively begun promoting some of its less-visited islands in a bid to avoid over-tourism.

Greece’s economy is now expected to grow by nearly 6% this year, driven by better-than-expected tourism reveneus.

Economists at UBS expect 5.7% GDP growth, this year, as opposed to an earlier estimate of 4%. This growth would be largely down to tourism revenues reaching around €20bn this year – €5bn higher than originally expected – and nearly double what was generated last year.

Greece’s tourism minister Vassilis Kikilias has been on a European roadshow spreading the message that the country remains open to holiday tourists beyond the normal season.