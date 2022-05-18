Great News for Travellers Seeking Sunshine in Morocco this Summer

Morocco has revised its entry requirements with travellers now able to enter Morocco with a valid vaccination pass or a negative PCR test.

Travelling to Morocco by Air

Travellers over 6 years old must present a valid vaccination pass or a negative result of a PCR test (taken within 48 hours).

It should be noted that all vaccine passes issued by other countries are accepted as long as they are valid in their country of emission.

Travellers wishing to enter Morocco are advised to contact their airlines or embassies for more information on entry requirements.

Before boarding, passengers must present a health form, duly completed including the passengers’ address and two telephone numbers to locate them during their stay.

For travellers under 6 years of age, the only condition is the presentation of a health form duly completed before boarding.

Travelling to Morocco by Sea

In order to travel to Morocco, passengers must have a duly completed health form. They must also present a valid vaccination pass. It should be noted that all vaccination passes issued by other countries are accepted if they are valid in their country of issue.

For More InformationFor more information relating to covid requirements in Morocco, click the link: https://www.visitmorocco.com/en/travel-info/covid-19-travel-safely-to-morocco