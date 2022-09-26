GRAMMY-Nominated Singer Charlie Puth Collaborates with Singapore Tourism Board

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is partnering with Warner Music Singapore and GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth in a creative collaboration to highlight Singapore’s destination offerings, as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign.

The collaboration, culminating in a video released in October this year, features the multi-platinum artist’s travels around the city. Charlie will reimagine Singapore through his musical lens as he converses and shares his experiences, while exploring the different sights and sounds, from iconic spots to hidden gems. making it a very personal experience.

Charlie Puth

“This is my third time in Singapore, and there’s something new to learn and discover each time. But this visit is extra special because I’m using the details of everyday life in this city to tell a story through music. Singapore is full of colours and unique sounds at every turn. That’s what makes it so fascinating, and that’s what inspires me when I make music,” said Charlie Puth, who is back in Singapore after four years to promote his latest album, CHARLIE, due October 7th via Atlantic Records.

The partnership, Charlie’s first-ever collaboration with a destination, includes a private showcase for invited guests at Singapore’s iconic Raffles Hotel.

The campaign will launch across STB and Charlie Puth’s social media platforms in October. Catch the trailer on 17 Sep, 11 am SGT.