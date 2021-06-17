The reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing continues to divide opinion

Government Row Erupts Over Failure To Implement Rapid Antigen Testing Among Airline Passengers.

The implementation of Rapid Antigen Testing and its reliability continues to split the opinion of the Government and health officials

A major row erupted last night after Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and his staff hit back at claims by health officials they had not asked for an experiment on the use of rapid antigen testing among airline passengers despite the fraught state of the aviation industry.

Stobart Air, which operated regional services for Aer Lingus, was liquidated this week with the loss of 480 jobs.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and health officials, who appeared before the Oireachtas transport committee yesterday, were asked why a pilot study, using the quick turnaround tests on airline passengers, was not carried out so far into the ­pandemic.

They said no request was made unlike that received from the Department of Agriculture to use the testing in meat plants, or the Department of Higher Education’s bid for experiments at third-level colleges.

A pilot experiment using the tests on airline passengers would be accepted, the health officials said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport last night, however, said it had suggested the use of these quick turnaround tests on “several occasions”.

She said thus far the advice was these were not suitable for “international travel. The advice has been that while antigen testing may play a role as an added screening measure in workplace settings it was not considered appropriate for international travel”.

Earlier, Dr Holohan and other health officials cast doubt on the widespread use of antigen tests except in limited circumstances despite many senior scientists saying they needed to be applied to various high-risk settings as part of an experiment to see if they reduce risk.

Dr Holohan told the committee that “as the evidence evolves – and assuming that that evidence is supportive in relation to rapid antigen testing – we are more than willing to support its further use where appropriate real-world evaluation indicates that it can bring added benefit in the pandemic response”.

“Ultimately the safest way to reopen society, including to international travel, will be to continue to control disease incidence through a range of public health measures which are continuously reviewed, along with progressing the national vaccination programme to ensure as many people as possible within the population are protected through immunisation,” he said.

Their reservations mainly rely on the fact that antigen tests do not pick up enough people who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

Prof Philip Nolan estimated if there was a crowd of 60,000 in Croke Park that there could be around 90 people with the virus. These would include 40 to 50 people who should be at home and self-isolating.

He reckoned that around 20 people with the virus would be missed and 120 would be told they had the virus when they did not.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at TCD, one of the experts who recommended greater use of antigen tests to examine what role they could play in exiting lockdown, said that “our suggestion was that pilot studies be done in various settings… that will give you validation”.

He said reference was made to the fact that ‘only’ around 22 people with the virus were picked up through this testing at a concert in Spain but that was a significant number and a good result, he added.