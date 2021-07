Government Can’t Guarantee All Fully Vaccinated People Will Have EU Covid Certs in Time for International Travel Return

The Government cannot give a guarantee that all fully vaccinated people will have their EU Digital Covid Certs (DCC) by July 19.

Fully vaccinated people will have to wait to receive travel cert with a QR code from the HSE, which will act as the EU Covid pass from July 19.

You can read the full story here.