Government Beginning Second Payments to Travel Agents from €10m Covid Support Fund

By Geoff Percival
ITTN understands that travel agents across the country are beginning to receive the second payment out of the €10m pandemic support fund secured by the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) from the Government.

Payments can be anywhere from €5,000 to €50,00, depending on the size of the agency.

To date, 20 agents have been audited and payment will be made to these agencies after the audits are complete.

Following tireless work by the ITAA – dating back to summer 2020 and the early weeks of the Covid crisis – to secure financial support for the travel industry, the Government announced the €10m business support fund last December; making it available for licensed outbound travel agents, whose business had been affected by lockdown restrictions.

The initial application process for the support scheme opened last March.

