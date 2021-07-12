Government Approves €10m Cork Runway Reconstruction

The government will pay €10m toward the €40m redevelopment of Cork Airport, including the reconstruction of its runway. The project is expected to generate over 250 construction and supply jobs.

Minister of State Hildegard Naughton announced that the funding would be awarded to the airport under government support to state airports.

Cork Airport has awarded the main construction contract for the rebuilding of the airport’s main runway to Colas Limited, part of the International Colas Group, a leader in the field in the design, maintenance and construction of transport infrastructure.

Colas has extensive airport construction experience, with their Irish head office located in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Minister of State Naughton visited the airport today to meet with MD Niall MacCarthy and Colas Ireland CEO Gearoid Lohan and confirmed the approval of €10m in Government funding towards the project.

Cork Airport will close for 10 weeks from 13 September to 22 November and will reopen for the busy Christmas period.

In the meantime, it remains open for summer traffic serving Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM, Lufthansa, Swiss and Air France routes.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years – 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals and construction.