News

Government Approves €10m Cork Runway Reconstruction

Government Approves €10m Cork Runway Reconstruction

The government will pay €10m toward the €40m redevelopment of Cork Airport, including the reconstruction of its runway. The project is expected to generate over 250 construction and supply jobs.

Minister of State Hildegard Naughton announced that the funding would be awarded to the airport under government support to state airports.

Cork Airport has awarded the main construction contract for the rebuilding of the airport’s main runway to Colas Limited, part of the International Colas Group, a leader in the field in the design, maintenance and construction of transport infrastructure.

Colas has extensive airport construction experience, with their Irish head office located in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Minister of State Naughton visited the airport today to meet with MD Niall MacCarthy and Colas Ireland CEO Gearoid Lohan and confirmed the approval of €10m in Government funding towards the project.

Cork Airport will close for 10 weeks from 13 September to 22 November and will reopen for the busy Christmas period.

In the meantime, it remains open for summer traffic serving Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM, Lufthansa, Swiss and Air France routes.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway will be the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years – 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals and construction.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Manchester Airport to Open New Terminal This Week

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Ireland Now Has one of the World’s Fastest Vaccination Rates

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turismo Lanzarote

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Malta Tightens Restrictions to Only Admit Vaccinated Visitors

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Looking to Recruit 2000 New Pilots

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Canaries Want to Impose a Curfew

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Branson Blasts Off Into Space

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

‘What We Fear is the Sound of Silence’ – the Long Shadow Cast over Shannon as Aer Lingus Stays Away

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

US Not Ready to Lift Restrictions on International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn