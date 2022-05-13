SEARCH
HomeNewsGourmet Feast with Nordic Flair Aboard Finnair Flights
News

Gourmet Feast with Nordic Flair Aboard Finnair Flights

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Finnair has launched its new long-haul inflight dining concept as part of a major enhancement for customers.

The new modern premium dining experience has been unveiled to complement the Finnish carrier’s major investment in a brand-new spacious Business Class, new Premium Economy and refreshed Economy cabin.

Now long-haul Business Class customers can choose from up to six main dishes, as well as smaller bistro-style dishes, while there will be an emphasis on casual dining in Premium Economy.

Eerika Enne, Finnair’s Head of Inflight Customer Experience said “To complement our new long-haul Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, we have completely rethought our service concept to offer a modern, contemporary, and premium dining experience for our customers”.

The new menus include the carrier’s brand new ‘Northern Blush’ signature cocktail which we reviewed here.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleEtihad Airways Introduces New Tableware and Soft Furnishings

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie