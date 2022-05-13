Gourmet Feast with Nordic Flair Aboard Finnair Flights

Finnair has launched its new long-haul inflight dining concept as part of a major enhancement for customers.

The new modern premium dining experience has been unveiled to complement the Finnish carrier’s major investment in a brand-new spacious Business Class, new Premium Economy and refreshed Economy cabin.

Now long-haul Business Class customers can choose from up to six main dishes, as well as smaller bistro-style dishes, while there will be an emphasis on casual dining in Premium Economy.

Eerika Enne, Finnair’s Head of Inflight Customer Experience said “To complement our new long-haul Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, we have completely rethought our service concept to offer a modern, contemporary, and premium dining experience for our customers”.

The new menus include the carrier’s brand new ‘Northern Blush’ signature cocktail which we reviewed here.