Good news at last: Covid restrictions to ease in Ireland

Good news at last as Covid restrictions are set to be eased in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has approved the easing of most restrictions, leaving only mask-wearing, vaccination certs for international travel and isolation when symptomatic in place.

Among the restrictions could mean:

The removal of 8pm closure for bars and restaurants

No attendance limits for indoor and outdoor events

Covid pass to enter premises

Isolation rules for those who have symptoms of the coronavirus disease will remain in place.

NPHET did not specify a timeline by which restrictions should be lifted, leaving the decision up to the Irish Government. It is expected that the announcement will be made later this evening.