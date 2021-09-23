News

Good Luck to Team Europe in the Ryder Cup

As the golfing world’s eyes turn to Whistling Straits on the western shores of Lake Michigan for the 47th edition of the Ryder Cup, we just wanted to wish Team Europe the very best of luck in what will hopefully be an intriguing – and winning – contest.

The US team might be favourites – they’re playing at home and feature 10 of the world’s top 13 players, but Team Europe has world number 1 Jon Rahm and is going for the 8th win in the last 10 editions.

Team USA has six first-timers in its ranks; Team Europe has lots of experience, including Sergio Garcia, who has won more Ryder Cup points than any other player in history and is playing in his 10th edition, while Lee Westwood will be playing for a record-equalling 11th time.

And the Europeans have Ian ‘the Postman’ Poulter – so-called because he “always delivers” in the Ryder Cup!

Team Europe also has Padraig Harrington as captain – the three-time major winner is not just one of Ireland’s greatest sportsmen, but one of the great thinkers in golf and is sure to come up with the best strategy to tackle the Americans!

So best of luck to everyone involved, especially those flying the flags of Ireland and Northern Ireland: Padraig, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s to celebrating another win on Sunday night!

 

 

Fionn Davenport

