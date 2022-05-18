“Good Leads The Way”: United Airline’s New Campaign Celebrates Employees Doing the Right Thing for Customers and Communities

United Airlines launched a new, national campaign – “Good Leads The Way” – that tells the story of United’s leadership in areas like customer service, diversity and sustainability, and captures the optimism fueling the airline’s large ambitions at a time of unprecedented demand in air travel.

“In the past few years, United has emerged as a force for good and an industry leader,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “We’re taking actions that inspire pride among our employees and customers – everything from historic investments to fight climate change and training more women and people of color to become pilots to getting rid of change fees and upgrading our fleet with 500 new planes. This campaign serves not only as an exclamation point on our recent actions but also as a commitment to how United Airlines intends to show up in the future.”

The national campaign is United’s first, fully integrated, national brand advertising campaign in nearly a decade and was developed in partnership with creative agency of record 72andSunny. It includes more than 150 different pieces of video, digital, social and out-of-home content and features more than 60 real-life employees, the most ever featured in a single United content series.

Starting this week, people can see Good Leads The Way content onboard United aircraft and in airport terminals as well as in television spots, streaming platforms, billboards, across social media and through unique, contextually relevant and unexpected spaces. This launch coincides with the kickoff of the summer travel season and a historic increase in demand – United’s April seat fill in was the highest ever for a non-summer month, with 88 percent of seats occupied.