Global Air Passenger Traffic Back to 84% of Pre-Covid Levels, says IATA

Global international air passenger traffic is now up to 84.2% of pre-Covid levels, following another strong month of recovery and growth in January.

Latest monthly figures from industry group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show that global air passenger numbers grew by 67%, year-on-year, in January.

European and North American airlines saw respective annual passenger level increases of 60% and 82% in the month; with large increases also evident in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

IATA director general, Willie Walsh

According to IATA director general, Willie Walsh:“Air travel demand is off to a very healthy start in 2023. The rapid removal of COVID-19 restrictions for Chinese domestic and international travel bodes well for the continued strong industry recovery from the pandemic throughout the year. And, importantly, we have not seen the many economic and geopolitical uncertainties of the day dampening demand for travel.”

Mr Walsh said: “With strong travel demand continuing through the traditionally slower winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, the stage is set for an even busier spring and summer. At a time when many are just beginning to enjoy their newly restored travel freedoms, it is especially disappointing to see the Dutch government making plans to limit their movements by unilaterally and unjustly reducing operations at Schiphol Airport.”