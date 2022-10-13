Glasgow’s Newest LGBTQ+ Friendly Hotel Elevating the City’s Gay Scene

Famous for its historical architecture, Glasgow is packed with beautiful old buildings, and Revolver – a buzzy new hotel describing itself as ‘radically inclusive’, is breathing new life into the upper floors of Virginia House, a listed property in the Merchant City area.

Part hostel, part boutique hotel, Revolver promises to cater to all budgets.

On a mission to boost the city’s LGBT scene, the hotel sits slap-bang in the heart of the action, above the popular nightclub Polo Lounge, Glasgow’s biggest gay bar – and everything from the art on the walls to the interior design showcases local LGBT talent.

Set over two floors with four rooms, Polo Lounge (pologlasgow.co.uk), directly below the hotel, is a bit of an institution, hosting different club nights and events all week long, many with free entry pre-11 pm and drinks from €1.50.

Nightlife aside, the hotel is also just a short walk from Glasgow’s main train stations and ideally located to explore the city’s sights, galleries and museums during the day. For example, the Gallery of Modern Art, GoMA, is just a few streets away and well worth a visit, while George Square, Glasgow’s principal civic square, is a short stroll away.

There are plenty of other bars and restaurants within easy reach too. It’s also a great spot if you’re after some retail therapy, with designer and high-street shops nearby, as well as some great vintage stores and charity shops spread across the city.

To book, visit revolverhotel.co.uk