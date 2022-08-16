Give Us a Lift – LiftTo Launches Cruise Transfers

LiftsTo launches specialist cruise transfers to meet the needs of its trade partners in the Cruise sector. LiftsTo, the specialist experts in complex Ski and Golf transfers, identify and meet the need for high-quality, specialised Cruise transfer solutions to support growth in global cruise demand.

About LiftsTo

The transfer group, already offer quality and convenient holiday transfers and support blue-chip travel customers including Sunweb, TUI and GolfBreaks. It is one of the largest supplier of ski and golf transfers in Europe, under the ski-lifts.com and golf-drives.com brands with over 20 years of experience delivering award winning transfers in specialist sectors.

The company shares, “We’re here to take all the hassle away from using public transport or arranging transport. We understand how important it is that you receive consistent, reliable, hassle-free service wherever you decide to travel to. That’s exactly the reason that our transfer partners have exactly the same high standards that we do. We know Cruise transfers are more than just a taxi ride and we want to partner with the trade to set new standards.”

Why LiftsTo?

LiftsTo explains that they understand that the Cruise industry requires a specialist transfer provider, delivering optimum post and pre-travel service levels for customers through an in-house customer service team. They only partner with suppliers who understand the needs of cruise passengers and specialise in providing high-quality cruise transfer services. They have always built long-term rewarding relationships with their trade partners, being adaptable and responsive to the needs of customers and the ever-changing market conditions.

LiftsTo wants to be a trusted trade partner, offering a single point of contact for all transfers and the day-to-day operation of the trade’s complete cruise transfer needs and are driven by customer service and ensure that trade members have a dedicated account manager plus 24/7 365 days customer support.

Bespoke Tech Solutions

LiftsTo offers a simple-to-use trade agent booking site, a unique multi-leg booking system that allows three legs or more on a single itinerary and an easy-to-integrate API.

Commitment to the Cruise Community

LiftsTo commitment to the cruise community is enforced with their membership to CLIA.

Peter Hilton, LiftsTo Director and Ecommerce entrepreneur, says; “LiftsTo have analysed the cruise sector transfer requirements and developed the best product using the best suppliers.

Cruise transfers are a complicated product, often with multi-legs to accommodate overnight hotel stays prior to the cruise departing. LiftsTo unique multi-leg booking platform is ideally suited to this.

Together with a dedicated customer service team which have extensive experience of specialist transfers in golf and ski they are ready to deliver an outstanding solution for their trade partners. LiftsTo will be working closely with CLIA to build new and closer relations with the Cruise Holiday retailers and will be the ‘go to’ solution for all their transfer needs.”

Large Selection of Live Availability for European River and Sea Cruise

LiftsTo offer transfers in 20 countries, 80 airports and train stations, to over 75 of the best-known cruise hubs and cities in Europe. This includes electric/hybrid vehicles for a greener world as they come online in each destination. In addition, this covers major sea cruise hubs through the Atlantic, Aegean, Mediterranean and Baltic Sea including Canary Islands, Turkey, Athens, Barcelona, Rome, Venice, Copenhagen and more.

River Cruise hubs are offered on the Dora, Danube, Garonne, Rhine and Rhone including Porto, Passau, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lyon and more. Transfers are available to all the major cruise cities for both pre and post-cruise stays. And LiftsTo has a tailormade team to find the transfer needed if there is a bespoke cruise transfer for a client.

“LiftsTo are experts and market leaders in transfers for Ski and Golf holidays. We are now introducing our expertise into the fast-growing European river cruise and sea cruise sectors. This will allow our trade partners to provide their clients with high-quality and seamless transfers” says John McEwan, Chairman LiftsTo.

Kelvin Dunk – Head of Trade Sales, LiftsTo

Work with LiftsTo

Contact LiftsTo for more details including trade-friendly discounts and credit terms. Head of Trade Sales is Kelvin, [email protected] · Website: https://www.Lifts.To/

Kelvin Dunk, Head of Trade Sales said: “I’m really excited to be spearheading the launch to the trade of our exciting new transfer product. I very much look forward to growing the awareness and sales over the coming months, along with the opportunity to meet and talk to the trade about the benefits we can bring to your company.

It’s a delight to us here at LiftsTo working with the trade, which we value so highly. Our entire focus will be based on how we take our new product, with trade partnerships to the next level, and I am really looking forward to strengthening these relationships to ensure mutual success.”