News

Get Ready for the Ultimate Star Wars Experience: A Two-Night Stay Aboard a Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Get Ready for the Ultimate Star Wars Experience: A Two-Night Stay Aboard a Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

It’s the ultimate experience for Star Wars fans: a two-night stay aboard a Galactic Starcruiser, complete with onboard adventures. Bookings for Walt Disney World’s latest experience open on 28 October ahead of the hotel’s opening on 1 March, 2022.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its kind experience, a hotel and experience attraction wrapped into one, where guests go an a two-night immersive adventure where they see, feel and live Star Wars.

They will “travel the galaxy in style aboard the glamorous Halcyon starcruiser, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations,” according to Disney.

“They will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and much more.”

Throughout the voyage, guests’ choices will determine their personal adventures as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers they meet and become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga.

Decisions guests make will affect how their individual stories unfold as they seize control of their destinies – “and potentially impact the fate of the galaxy.”

An Immersive Experience

In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night immersive adventure. This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay. (David Roark, photographer)

Guests will enter a Launch Pod to begin their Star Wars story.

Through viewports, they’ll see themselves leave their world behind as they “jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon starcruiser.”

When the Launch Pod docks with the starcruiser and the airlock opens, guests will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon starcruiser plunges guests into a multi-day, interactive story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, droids and familiar Star Wars characters such as Rey, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren.

Guests may encounter the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, the ship’s plucky mechanic, or heroes of the Resistance, among others, as they choose alliances and chart their courses.

Dining

Guests will take their meals in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. One night’s dinner will feature a live performance from a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of her jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Stories will continue to play out during a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where guests may experience the land in a new way.

They will take special transports from the starcruiser to Black Spire Outpost for their planetside excursion to Batuu, and actions they take while on the planet may then have ramifications when they return to the ship, helping determine how their stories play out.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Return of Aer Lingus Gatwick Service in December

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Remember to Nominate Your Agency

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Emirates takes Expo 2020 Dubai’s Message to the Skies with its First-Ever Full Aircraft Livery

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

EasyJet to Extend Summer Flights from Belfast into Winter

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Most Europeans to Need Passport to Enter UK as National ID Cards no Longer Valid

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Takes off for Newark and Orlando as European Services Restart

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Australia to Reopen Border from November for Citizens and Permanent Residents

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

California’s Central Coast Should be on Your Radar for 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Walt Disney’s 50th Birthday Kicks off Today and Promises 18 Months of New Experiences & Celebrations

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn