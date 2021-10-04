Get Ready for the Ultimate Star Wars Experience: A Two-Night Stay Aboard a Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

It’s the ultimate experience for Star Wars fans: a two-night stay aboard a Galactic Starcruiser, complete with onboard adventures. Bookings for Walt Disney World’s latest experience open on 28 October ahead of the hotel’s opening on 1 March, 2022.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its kind experience, a hotel and experience attraction wrapped into one, where guests go an a two-night immersive adventure where they see, feel and live Star Wars.

They will “travel the galaxy in style aboard the glamorous Halcyon starcruiser, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations,” according to Disney.

“They will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and much more.”

Throughout the voyage, guests’ choices will determine their personal adventures as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers they meet and become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga.

Decisions guests make will affect how their individual stories unfold as they seize control of their destinies – “and potentially impact the fate of the galaxy.”

An Immersive Experience

Guests will enter a Launch Pod to begin their Star Wars story.

Through viewports, they’ll see themselves leave their world behind as they “jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon starcruiser.”

When the Launch Pod docks with the starcruiser and the airlock opens, guests will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon starcruiser plunges guests into a multi-day, interactive story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, droids and familiar Star Wars characters such as Rey, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren.

Guests may encounter the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, the ship’s plucky mechanic, or heroes of the Resistance, among others, as they choose alliances and chart their courses.

Dining

Guests will take their meals in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. One night’s dinner will feature a live performance from a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of her jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Stories will continue to play out during a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where guests may experience the land in a new way.

They will take special transports from the starcruiser to Black Spire Outpost for their planetside excursion to Batuu, and actions they take while on the planet may then have ramifications when they return to the ship, helping determine how their stories play out.